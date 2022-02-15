Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $1.32 Million in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

HRTX opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

