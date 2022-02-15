Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,301 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,936,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 70,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.52. 364,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,664. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

