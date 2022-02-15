Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 580,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,383. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

