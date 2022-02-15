EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,585 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

