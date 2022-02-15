EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

