EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $326.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.65 and a 200-day moving average of $352.17. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

