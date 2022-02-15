EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 76,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

