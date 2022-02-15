EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.