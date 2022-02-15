Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $246.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past six quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balanced with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.76. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

