Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.72.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.