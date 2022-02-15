Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EnerSys’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE:ENS opened at $71.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in EnerSys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 11.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

