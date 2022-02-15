Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVXV. Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

