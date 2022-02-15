Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yellow Pages Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yellow Pages in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on Y. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Y opened at C$14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$396.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of C$11.47 and a 12 month high of C$15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.10.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.