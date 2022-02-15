Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 744,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.