Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.640-$2.740 EPS.
ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.75.
Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 711,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,260. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
