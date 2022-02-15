Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.640-$2.740 EPS.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 711,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,260. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.