ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

