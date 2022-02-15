ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

