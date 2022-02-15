Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essent Group stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.