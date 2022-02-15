Ether Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,001.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $106,335.46 and $1,001.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.00 or 0.06935524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00074704 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.