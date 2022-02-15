Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,906 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.90 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

