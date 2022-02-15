Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 465.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 942,014 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

