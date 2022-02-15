Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after buying an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

