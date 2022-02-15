Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 61.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $310.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,634 shares of company stock worth $5,694,719. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

