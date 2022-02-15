Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,007,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,033,000 after acquiring an additional 139,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,056,322. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

