Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 308,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.
DE opened at $387.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $298.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
