Eversource Energy (ES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eversource Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

