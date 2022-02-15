Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE EVH traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.54. 9,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,149. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,762,171. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Evolent Health by 131.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 66.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 31.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

