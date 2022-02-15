Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $183.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $171.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.

EXPE opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.91. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

