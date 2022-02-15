Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.82.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.17 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

