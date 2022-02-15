Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.91. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.