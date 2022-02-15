F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Up 10.8%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.50. 26,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 464,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

