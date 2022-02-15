Farhad Nanji Buys 35,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 35,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Farhad Nanji acquired 60,982 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,707,705.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83.

PFSI traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 393,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 231,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

