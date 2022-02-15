Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 32.9% in January

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 106,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,201. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

