FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 116.9% in January

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the January 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 346.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

