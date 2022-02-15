Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Trading Down 1.1%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 7,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Get Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.