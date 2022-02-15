Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

