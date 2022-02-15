Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 123.5% in January

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,516. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

