Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Update

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

