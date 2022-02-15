FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.16% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period.
Shares of EXI opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.25.
iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.
