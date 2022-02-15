FIL Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Newmont stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

