FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

