FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $109.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

