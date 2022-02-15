FIL Ltd Sells 140,752 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,752 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

