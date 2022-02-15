FIL Ltd Takes $803,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

