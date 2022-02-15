Financial Contrast: China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Adicet Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $4.78 million 0.66 -$2.75 million N/A N/A Adicet Bio $17.90 million 25.47 -$36.68 million ($2.06) -6.93

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adicet Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Adicet Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Adicet Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adicet Bio has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 128.45%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adicet Bio has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Adicet Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Adicet Bio N/A -27.86% -22.93%

Summary

Adicet Bio beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand. The company was founded by Feng Zhou in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

