Financial Review: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coupang and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 100.60%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 68.90%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 3.35 -$474.89 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Coupang on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

