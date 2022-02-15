First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $69.17 on Friday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First American Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

