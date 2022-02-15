First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
FFIN opened at $46.97 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.
In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $266,167. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bankshares Company Profile
First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.
