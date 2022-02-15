First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $10.89. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 80,103 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

