First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FSWA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. First Sound Bank has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

