First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of FSWA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. First Sound Bank has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.
About First Sound Bank
